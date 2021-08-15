'Iran backs negotiations if its interests guaranteed': Amir-Abdollahian

President Raeisi's proposed FM, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Iran supports holding talks in case its interests are met.

Amir-Abdollahian was quoted by the spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini.

Meshkini said the Proposed FM made the remarks in today afternoon's meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament.

Upgrading defense tech priority of proposed defense min.

President Raeisi's introduced minister to the Parliament Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said upgrading defense technology with a specific emphasis on missile power is the priority of the defense ministry.

He made the remarks while attending the defense fraction of the Parliament on Sat.

The proposed minister noted, "Complexity and tensions, as well as the ongoing developments in the region, make Iran more determined in improving its deterrence power."

Iran declares 5-day lockdown as Covid-19 takes more lives

The spokesman for National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19 said Saturday that from tomorrow until August 27 the there will be a travel ban in place between provinces.

The spokesman for Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19 Alireza Raeisi said on Saturday that from tomorrow, Sunday (August 15) at 12 o'clock, there will be a ban on travelling between provinces in place until Saturday, August 27.

Iran welcoming Baghdad regional summit

Iran welcomes Iraq's measure to hold a regional summit in Baghdad, a former ambassador of Iran in Iraq said, adding that the region needs more cooperation and mutual understanding.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Hassan Danaeifar, former Iran's ambassador to Iraq, spoke about a planned regional summit in Baghdad that the Iraqi Prime Minister has invited Iranian officials to attend.

Iranian Embassy expounds on supplying equip. to fight corona

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Germany in a statement on Sat. elaborated on the measures taken for supplying equipment in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Berlin has so far sent various types of coronavirus, COVID-19, detection tests, valued at more than €100,000, with the help of Iranians residing in Germany as well as dispatching more than 60 tons of essential anti-coronavirus equipment and machinery (including ventilators, PCR and other equipment manufactured by German companies) to the Islamic Republic of Iran out of Germany’s government assistance via Qatar Airways, which is worth millions of euros, the statement added.

Iran, China, Russia to attend at Vladivostok competitions

A number of troops from Iran, China, Russia and some other countries are scheduled to demonstrate their capabilities in the 2021 international military competitions, which will be held in several countries, including Iran.

The Chinese Vessel GUANG YUAN will be dispatched to international military competitions to be held in Iran, Russia and China. The ship with 50 military crews is scheduled to demonstrate its combat capabilities with members of the armed forces of Iran, Russia, Venezuela and other countries.

ICCIMA Chief:

Launching Iran-Ghana joint economic commission can spur trade

Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said that establishment of a joint economic commission between the two countries of Iran and Ghana can promote bilateral trade volume.

Lack of knowledge and familiarity of economic activists on the capacities of bilateral cooperation is one of the main problems between Iran and Ghana, so that setting up a joint economic commission between the two countries can help promote bilateral trade and business activities, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafei said.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Ghanaian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Eric Owusu-Boateng in Tehran on Sat.

Japanese FM stresses friendship, exchange of views with Iran

The Japanese FM, who is scheduled to visit Iran in the next few days, stated that Japan can openly exchange views with Iran by taking advantage of its long-standing friendship with the country.

The Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi made the remarks in his interview with the Saudi newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat.

He will reportedly start his tour around the Middle East by Egypt and will also pay a visit to Iran.

Import of 30 mn doses of vaccine finalized

According to Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi the import of 30 million doses of vaccine to the country has been finalized.

Speaking on Saturday at the meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, the Iranian president said, "All governmental and non-governmental sectors, real and legal personalities, and all individuals must be coordinated and unanimous to control the spread of this dangerous virus."

According to the president, accelerating the process of vaccination and its import is a necessary measure pursued by the government.

Coronavirus cases in Iran exceed 4.3 million

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 29,700 COVID-19 infections and 466 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Saturday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,389,085 with the death toll standing at 97,208.

7,252 patients are in critical condition while 3,700,828 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far more than 27 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, according to the ministry's statement.

Iran's team arrive in Moscow for Intl. Army Games 2021

Three Iranian teams arrived in Moscow to take part in the International Army Games 2021.

The Iranian delegation arrived in the Russian capital on Friday and would be quarantined for three days due to anti-coronavirus protocols.

The 7th edition of the International Army Games will be held from 22 August to 04 September 2021 in Russia.

