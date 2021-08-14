Iran borders under complete control of Armed Forces

Stressing that Iranian borders are completely secure, IRGC Chief Commander noted that Iran Armed Forces including the police, the army and the IRGC are monitoring and controlling the border areas.

Speaking on the sidelines of visiting vaccination centers in Mashhad province, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami stressed that the IRGC's top priority is to support medical staff to combat the pandemic and expand the vaccination centers across the country.

Raeisi says providing vaccines priority of his government

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed that providing vaccines is one of the priorities of the government and there is no problem in allocating funds to the import of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking in the meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed that there is no problem in allocating funds to the import of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Iran COVID-19 update: 39,119 news cases, 527 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 39,119 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 568 people have lost their lives since Thursday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,707 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,359,386.

Herat-based diplomats of Iran in prefect health, safety

Iranian diplomats, like diplomats from three other countries in Herat, are in perfect health and there are no worries, the Director-General of the Department of South Asian Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry reassured.

"Many reporters call me and ask about the health and safety of Iranian diplomats in Herat. Sorry, I can not answer their questions one by one," the Director-General of the Department of South Asian Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a Friday tweet.

Tehran voices concern over violence in Afghanistan

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed concern over the escalation of violence in neighboring Afghanistan.

In a statement on Friday, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in Afghanistan and the situation of the Afghan people who were displaced, calling for paying attention to the lives of people and civilians amid the current situation.

