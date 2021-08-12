Zarif reacts to photo taken by UK, Russian envoys

"I saw an extremely inappropriate picture today", the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote in his Twitter account.

"Need I remind all that Aug. 2021 is neither Aug. 1941 nor Dec. 1943", Mohammad Javad Zarif said, adding, "The Iranian people have shown—including during the JCPOA talks—that their destiny can NEVER be subject to decisions in foreign embassies or by foreign powers."

Zarif's reaction comes as that the ambassadors of Britain and Russia published a photo of their meeting, trying to make it similar to the famous photo of the meeting of the leaders of the three Allied leaders in World War II in Tehran.

