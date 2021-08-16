Iran welcomes forming Coordination Council by Afghan leaders

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes establishment of a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders.

In a tweet on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “Violence & war—like occupation—never solve problems. Iran welcomes announcement by @KarzaiH on forming a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders.”

“We hope that it can lead to dialogue & a peaceful transition in Afghanistan. Iran stands ready to continue its peacemaking efforts,” he added.

We pursue constructive, smart diplomacy: Amir-Abollahian

President Raeisi's pick for the post of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian has said that the new Iranian administration will pursue a policy of constructive and smart diplomacy.

Seyed Mohammad Reza Mirtaja al-Dini Deputy Chairman of Planning, Budget and Accounts Committee at the Iranian parliament said that President Ebrahim Raeisi's proposed foreign minister attended a meeting with the lawmakers at the parliament on Sunday afternoon during which Hossein Amir-Abollahian had said "Our priority will be extensive, active and dynamic engagement with the world apart from the Zionist regime and the United States using constructive and smart diplomacy."

Iran planning to accommodate Afghan refugees

Iran is implementing a plan to accommodate Afghan refugees in three provinces of Razavi Khorasan, South Khorasan and Sistan, and Baluchestan.

Director-General of Border Affairs of the Ministry of Interior of Iran said on Sun. that considering the recent developments in Afghanistan, Iran is expected to be encountered with a large number of Afghan refugees.

Air defense units prepared to confront any possible threat

According to the commander of Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Base, the Iranian Air Defense Force units are monitoring the sky of the region and ready to face any possible threat.

Paying a visit to the Iranian Air Defense zone in the eastern part of the country, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, the commander of Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Base met and held talks with the commanders and staff of this defense zone.

Tehran to host 1st World Deaf Karate, Taekwondo Championships

Tehran has been selected by the International Committee of Sport for the Deaf to host the 1st World Deaf Karate Championships and 1st World Deaf Taekwondo Championships this year.

According to the Iran Deaf Sports Federation, the two world events will take place in the capital November 19-24.

3.9 magnitude quake jolts east Tehran

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck the east of the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday afternoon with no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake shook Pardis, Bumhan, Roodehen, Lavasan, Damavand, Pakdasht and Varamin cities in the east of Tehran.

According to the University Of Tehran Institute of Geophysics, the 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 17:11 Tehran local time.

No Taliban forces in Iranian rep. offices in Afghanistan

As reported, no Taliban forces have entered the Iranian representative offices in Afghanistan by the present time and the diplomats at the Iranian embassy in Kabul are in a stable and secure condition.

In the past few hours, a video was released on social media claiming that Taliban forces had entered the Iranian Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif and were talking to the staff of the Iranian embassy in the city.

As reported, the movie shows a local and trusted person, not a Taliban force, talking to one of the Iranian embassy staff.

IELTS, TOEFL postponed as Iran goes under total lockdown

English language exams for international students including the IELTS and TOEFL are postponed by the Iranian authorities due to lockdown which took effect as of Sunday.

The National Task Force for Fighting Covid-19, which is a body in charge of the campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic, announced on Saturday a total lockdown from today until August 27 and there will be a travel ban in place between provinces.

Amid the travel ban and the other restrictions on business activities, the Iranian National Organization for Educational Testing (Sanjesh) announced on Sunday that English language exams for international students including the IELTS and TOEFL are postponed while the restrictions and the lockdown are in place.

Iran daily death toll from Covid-19 hits record high of 620

The Iranian Health Ministry said Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic took the lives of 620 Iranians and infected 36,736 more people in the past 24 hours since Saturday.

The statistics released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Sunday said that the Covid-19 pandemic claimed the lives of 620 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 97,828 people. This is the highest daily death toll recorded in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases infected with the virus was 36,736.

Oman to host Iran’s 1st specialized export exhibition in Dec.

Iran’s First Specialized Exhibition will be held in Oman Permanent International Fairgrounds on Dec. 1-4, 2021.

The exhibition will be held in Oman with the participation of Iranian knowledge-based companies working in the field of construction industries aimed at introducing capabilities and knowledge-based and creative efforts to the international target markets.

'Badger' to go on screen at Five Lakes Film Fest in Germany

Iranian feature 'Badger' directed by Kazem Molaie, is scheduled to go on screen at the Five Lakes Film Festival in Germany.

Directed by Kazem Molaie, the Iranian film 'Badger' has made it to the Five Lakes Film Festival in Germany.

The film will be screened three times in the best section of the German festival on August 25 and 29

'Badger' is about a woman named Soodeh Sharifzadegan who is involved with a difficult challenge in her private life, while she is close to her second marriage.

Mine explosion in W Iran leaves 1 dead

A mine explosion in Dehloran, Ilam province in west Iran left one dead and two injured.

The explosion occurred in Dehloran on Sunday morning.

Azadi Stadium set to be equipped with VAR: report

According to reports, if Tehran’s Azadi Stadium is confirmed as the host of Team Melli matches in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, a VAR system will be installed at the venue.

According to the Development and Maintenance of Sports Facilities of Iran, the video assistant referee (VAR) system that may be installed belongs to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and it will only be used in national team’s matches.

MA/