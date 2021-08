Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 12

Arman-e Melli:

Leader: Vaccines must be provided with all means

Asia:

'Milak' Border between Iran, Afghanistan reopened: IRICA spox

Aftab:

Leader calls for observing health protocols in Muharram ceremonies

Ebtekar:

Etemad:

Leader: COVID outbreak first, most urgent issue in Iran

Etela'at:

Iran:

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Shargh:

Kayhan:

Two blasts hit Dubai port in past two months

Leader gives 10 key instructions to combat Covid-19 in country

