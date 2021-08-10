Iraq says water scarcity halts electricity exports from Iran

He said the decrease in the production of Iran hydropower plants has halted exports of electricity to his country.

This while the main reason for the power outage in Iraq is the recent attack of ISIL terrorists on power towers.

On August 8, electricity transmission lines in the Iraqi province of Ninawa were suspended following a sabotage attack by ISIL terrorists against power towers.

Recently, a spokesman for the political bureau of the Sadeghoun coalition in Iraq said that ISIL terrorists, Ba'athists, and US allies have blown up 70 Iraqi power towers in Ninawa and Salah al-Din provinces.

In early July, an Iraqi MP blamed ISIL for the recent attacks on the Iraqi electricity grid, noting that the terrorist group seeks to create an economic crisis in the country.

