  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 8, 2021, 6:00 PM

Power towers in Ninawa attacked by ISIL terrorists

Power towers in Ninawa attacked by ISIL terrorists

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Electricity transmission lines in the Iraqi province of Ninawa were suspended following a sabotage attack by ISIL terrorists against power towers.

ISIL takfiri terrorists once again targeted power towers in Iraq, the Arabic Alsumaria TV reported.

In a new act of sabotage, ISIL terrorists targeted power towers in Ninawa province, Iraqi sources said.

Following the act of sabotage by the ISIL terrorists,  the activities of the power transmission lines in Ninawa province were stopped.

Recently, a spokesman for the political bureau of the Sadeghoun coalition in Iraq said that ISIL terrorists, Ba'athists, and US allies have blown up 70 Iraqi power towers in Ninawa and Salah al-Din provinces.

RHM/5276652

News Code 177112
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177112/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News