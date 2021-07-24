Lebanon inks deal with Iraq to import 1mn barrels of oil

Lebanon's energy ministry Raymond Ghajar finalized an agreement with the Iraqi government on Saturday that would allow Lebanon to import one million barrels of oil to reduce the electricity crisis in the country.

The agreement was signed between Raymond Ghajar and his Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad on Saturday.

Raymond Ghajar arrived in Baghdad yesterday with Lebanon top security official Abbas Ibrahim at the head of a delegation. The visit was made at the request of the Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi who had asked Lebanese officials to travel to Iraq before his trip to the United States to finalize the oil deal.

According to al-Mayadeen, in accordance with the agreement, the Iraqi government will sell one million barrels of oil to Lebanon to help the country resolve its fuel crisis for at least seven months.

