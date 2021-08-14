  1. Politics
Iraqi army thwarts terrorist operation near Fallujah

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – A prominent ISIL element was arrested near the entrance of the city of Fallujah, the operations room of the Iraqi Army in Al Anbar announced on Friday evening.

The operations room of the Iraqi Army in Al Anbar announced on Friday evening a prominent ISIL element was arrested while trying to enter the eastern part of the city of Fallujah.

 Carrying out terrorist operations against Iraqi civilians and soldiers was the purpose of this ISIL member.

The ISIL detainee had been involved in killing and torturing Iraqis during terrorist attacks in all parts of Al Anbar province, said an intelligence official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The terrorist was transferred to one of the security centers in Fallujah for interrogations.
 

