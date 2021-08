Before meeting with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Hussein reportedly arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to meet with Iranian officials and to convey the invitation of the Iraqi Prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to the Iranian president to attend a conference of the neighboring countries in Baghdad.

KI