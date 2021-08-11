Iraqi military starts big operation against ISIL in west

An Iraqi security source said that a major military operation was launched on Wednesday in the al-Rutbaا desert under the supervision and through the planning of the Joint Special Operations Command.

The operation involves the Iraqi Army and the Counter-Terrorism as well as the rapid-reaction organization, as well as the Iraqi Air Force.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Abd al-Amir al-Shammari, deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command for Iraq (JOC-I), arrived in Anbar province to monitor the operation.

The operation is aimed at chasing the ISL elements and destroying their positions and hideouts.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in some areas in Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninawa, Al-Anbar and some other areas.

