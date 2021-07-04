ISIL seeking economic crisis in Iraq: MP

Chairman of the Iraqi Parliament's Defense and National Security Committee Mohammad Reza said ISIL terrorists are blowing up the electricity grid due to the order of their new leader to put Iraq in economic trouble.

He described the explosion of transmission towers as an "economic war" by ISIL terrorists.

The Iraqi government announced on Saturday that at least seven people were killed and 11 others were injured in various attacks on the country's electricity grid in different areas.

According to the Iraqi government, at least 61 main lines of the national electricity grid were destroyed in the attacks.

A few days ago, some informed sources announced the resignation of the Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush, due to the lack of electricity needed by Iraqi citizens in the summer, and announced that the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, had also agreed with the resignation.

ISIL terrorists have been sabotaging the Iraqi electricity distribution network for months, using it as a tactic to harass the Iraqi people, causing power outages in most of the country over the past few months.

Power transmission towers in remote areas away from the presence of security forces in provinces such as Diyala, Kirkuk and Saladin are often targeted by ISIL terrorists.

