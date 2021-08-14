  1. Politics
Aug 14, 2021, 3:42 PM

Ghani vows to prevent further instability in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Afghanistan's President said in a recorded message that there was a huge threat and remobilizing Afghan security and defense forces is our top priority, Tolo News reported.

Contrary to some earlier reports, he did not mention anything about his resignation and said “consultations" were taking place to try and end the war.

“As a historic mission, I will not let the imposed war on people cause more deaths," he said.

“Therefore, I have started extensive consultations inside the government with the elders, political leaders, representatives of people, and international partners on achieving a reasonable and certain political solution in which the peace and stability of the people of Afghanistan are envisaged," he said.

