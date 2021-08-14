Ireland, Georgia, Mongolia offer congratulations to Raeisi

Irish President Michael D. Higgins sent a message to Ebrahim Raeisi, wishing him and the Iranian people success in the fight against the pandemic and other challenges, including peace and security.

In a congratulatory message to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili stressed that Georgia is ready to develop close and friendly relations with Iran based on mutual respect and cooperation principles.

"I am confident that your efforts as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran will ensure a stable, secure and successful future for Iran," her message read.

President of Georgia expressed hope that with the joint efforts of Iran and Georgia, the existing relations between the two countries will deepen for the welfare of the people.

Wishing Raiesi success, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, the President of Mongolia sent a message of congratulation to Raeisi.

He expressed confidence that with the start of the new government in Iran, the two countries will cooperate further.

