Aug 9, 2021, 7:45 PM

At UN meeting, US, UK again blame Iran for ship incidents

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – In a coordinated move, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace again blamed Iran for the alleged July 29 attack on Mercer Street at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

A virtual meeting on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is underway with the participation of several heads of state and diplomats from member states. 

Addressing the meeting the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace reiterated their countries' accusations against Tehran of being involved in an alleged drone attack on Mercer Street which is linked to the Israeli regime off the coasts of Oman late last month on July 29.

Tehran has strongly rejected the coordinated accusations made by the Western states of the United States and the United Kingdom in support of the occupying regime of Israel. Tehran has said that the Israeli regime with the help of the UK and the US were behind the dubious incidents with oil tankers off coasts of Oman and the UAE to put pressure on the newly sworn-in administration in Iran in line with their malicious plots.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials including top military commanders have warned against any adventurism by the Western states, stressing that any attack will receive a crushing response immediately.

