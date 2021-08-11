All must learn Iran can't be subject of their negotiations

Referring to the conversation between the US and Saudi foreign ministers about Iran and the region, the Iranian Embassy in the UK in its Twitter account wrote, "All must learn that Iran cannot be the subject of their negotiations. This way proved to be fruitless."

"Rather she would be the powerful party of any negotiations. Provided her potency is recognized as the pillar for regional security and its interests are respected accordingly."

The Embassy's tweet came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a tweet said, "Spoke again today with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan about the recent Iranian attack in the Arabian Sea and our ongoing security cooperation. We also discussed support for a ceasefire in Yemen and the need for progress on human rights."

