Some Security Council members are wary of backing accusations made by their Western partners about a recent tanker attack off the coast of Oman, a UN source told RT, saying that an independent probe into the matter was needed.

The UK called for a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss an alleged drone attack that occurred on July 31 on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street, which is managed by an Israeli firm. Britain told the UNSC on Tuesday it was “highly likely” Iran was responsible for the strike, a claim Tehran has fervently denied.

Washington responded to the incident by voicing support for its ally, vowing it would work to ensure there was “accountability” and that Iran was “identified and dealt with at the Security Council.”

However, a UN source told RT that some members of the council were not prepared to back the UK’s allegations during Friday’s meeting without a thorough and independent investigation into the event.

“It was obvious that not all UNSC members were ready to support the accusatory suggestions of the Western partners while not having the results of an independent and neutral international investigation,” the source said.

Tehran has strongly rejected the coordinated accusations made by the Western states of the United States and the United Kingdom in support of the occupying regime of Israel. Tehran has said that the Israeli regime with the help of the UK and the US were behind the dubious incidents with oil tankers off coasts of Oman and the UAE to put pressure on the newly sworn-in administration in Iran in line with their malicious plots.

KI/PR