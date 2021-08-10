  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 10, 2021, 5:08 PM

Explosion reported on a merchant ship in Latakia

Explosion reported on a merchant ship in Latakia

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Some news sources have reported an explosion on a merchant ship in the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday.

Some news sources reported an explosion and fire on a merchant ship in the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Israeli regime newspaper "Jerusalem Post" has reported that two people were injured in the incident.

The head of the Latakia firefighting department also announced that the fire on the ship had been contained.

News sources have not yet said anything about the cause behind the incident and who or which country owns merchant ship.

Latakia is the fifth largest city in Syria. The city of Latakia is located north of the city of Tartus and northwest of the cities of Homs and Hama.

KI

News Code 177210
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177210/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News