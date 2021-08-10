Explosion reported on a merchant ship in Latakia

Some news sources reported an explosion and fire on a merchant ship in the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday afternoon.

The Israeli regime newspaper "Jerusalem Post" has reported that two people were injured in the incident.

The head of the Latakia firefighting department also announced that the fire on the ship had been contained.

News sources have not yet said anything about the cause behind the incident and who or which country owns merchant ship.

Latakia is the fifth largest city in Syria. The city of Latakia is located north of the city of Tartus and northwest of the cities of Homs and Hama.

KI