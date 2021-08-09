Daily death toll from Covid-19 hits record in Iran

The statistics released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday said that the Covid-19 pandemic claimed the lives of 588 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 94,603 people. This is the highest daily death toll recorded in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has increased as compared to yesterday from 39,619 to 40,808 bringing the total detected cases to 4,199,537.

Also, 3,565,575 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Currently, 6,561 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country.

So far, 26,586,805 Covid 19 tests to detect the infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

