Fathali Oveisi, born on 11 January 1946, was an Iranian actor and director, known for Captain Khorshid (1987), Baanoo (1999), Hamoun (1990), The Love-stricken (1992) and Cactus.

The two films directed by him were Sarboland and Maryam and Mitil.

He went into a coma few days ago on 30 September 2021 after being struck by a huge stroke.

