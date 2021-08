President Ebrahim Raeisi issued a decree on Sunday to appoint Dr. Mohammad Mokhber as the first vice president.

In a separate decree, Raeisi also appointed "Gholamhossein Esmaeili" as the chief of the staff of the presidency.

The new Iranian president is yet to deliver the list of cabinet ministers to the Parliament contrary to the reports yesterday claiming that the president would hand over the list today.

