Karateka Ganjzadeh wins 3rd gold for Iran in Olympics

Sajjad Ganjzadeh defeated Saudi Arabia opponent T. Hamedi at men's Kumite +75 kg on Saturday afternoon to win the 3rd gold medal for Iran so far in the Tokyo Olympics games.

He beat the Saudi opponent 4-0 by Hansoku.

Ganjzadeh was injured during the game due to the illegal move of his opponent. He was transferred out of the Tatami by the medical staff, raising concerns about his health status.

The latest reports announce his condition as stable.

The Iranian karate practitioner had beaten Turkish U. Aktas to reach the final.

With seven medals, Iran is now standing at 27th place in the medal tally of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

KI