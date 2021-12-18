Iran wins several medals on 1st day of Asian Karate C'ships

On the first day of the 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships 2021 hosted by Kazakhstan, Iranian Karate practitioners bagged 6 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals for their country.

The Iranian representatives won 3 medals including one gold, one silver and one bronze medal on the first day of this event.

Also in the Kumite segment, 5 medals went to the Iranian team including 3 golds, one silver and one bronze.

The 2021 Asian Karate Championships are the 17th edition of the Senior Asian Karate Championship and 19th edition of the Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships and are being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from 19 to 22, December 2021.

