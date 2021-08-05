President Raeisi takes oath of office (+VIDEO)

The ceremony started around 17:15 (Tehran's local time) with the presence of Iranian lawmakers as well as guests from over 70 countries.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i delivered a speech before President Raeisi took the oath of office.

Due to the conditions regarding the pandemic, the ceremony will end sooner than the ones held for previous presidents.

Iranian President Raeisi takes oath of office before parliament

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi took the oath of office before parliament.

“In the presence of the holy Koran and before the nation, I swear to the omnipotent God to safeguard the official religion of the country and the Islamic Republic as well as the country’s constitution,” he told parliament and foreign dignitaries in the ceremony.

He swore to use all his talents in implementing the responsibilities given to him.

"I swear to dedicate myself to serving the people and the country, promoting religion and morality, supporting the right and spreading justice, and refraining from any authoritarianism, and supporting the freedom and dignity of individuals and the rights that the Constitution recognizes for the nation."

He also swore to not hesitate to take actions for protecting the borders and political, economic and cultural independence of the country and to protect the power that the nation has given to him as a sacred trust like a pious trustee and hand it over to the next elected individual.

Raeisi also addressed the session.

Ghalibaf's speech

In his remarks, Ghalibaf welcomed all Iranian and foreign guests who had come to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Raeisi.

Iranian people voiced their message for creating a change in the recent presidential election and now a modern chapter in the history of the Islamic Revolution has started, he said, adding that this chapter will try to compensate shortcomings and defects.

He named the new chapter as “Efficiency and accountability”, noting that all officials and lawmakers of the country should first focus on efficiency so as to create a good life for the people. And next, we should be accountable for the shortcomings and try to solve them.

He said the Parliament is committed to helping the next administration bring economic stability and hope to the society.

Ghalibaf said officials are aware of the shortcomings in the management of the country and understand the economic pressure on the people. “We also know that sanctions and threats have made the management of the country hard but along all these challenges, there are significant God-given potentials.” If these potentials are utilized, one can defeat the challenges, he said.

Session ends

After Raeisi's speech, Ghalibaf said the process of reviewing the new cabinet will start as of Sunday. He thanked all those who participated in the session and announced its termination.

