Iran to make US regret: Raeisi

Raeisi said, "Iran, with the cooperation of its friendly countries, will continue to make strong progress, and by doing so, we make the United States regret."

Addressing Iran-Belarus ties, Raeisi pointed to the wide-ranging opportunities in the two countries and said, "There should be a change in the bilateral relations between Iran and Belarus by activating all capacities."

Emphasizing the holding joint commissions to boost cooperation between the two countries, he said, "Undoubtedly, there are many capacities in Iran and Belarus, the use of which can be in the interest of both nations."

Emphasizing that sanctions can not stop the path of development and friendly cooperation among countries, he said, "The United States assumes that sanctions can hinder the progress of nations, but it is wrong and Iran will continue the path of progress by cooperation with its friendly countries and will make America regret."

Andreichenko, for his turn, referred to Raeisi's speech on his inauguration day and said, "The speech showed your determination for the rapid development of your country and Belarus will stand beside of Iran in this regard."

He added that Belarus seeks to establish extensive and comprehensive relations with Iran.

"Western sanctions, especially those of the United States, are obstacles to the development of relations between the two countries, but we still believe that in the face of sanctions, we can even increase the level of our cooperation," he said.

