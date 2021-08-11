Parliament to receive names of new Cabinet members on Sat.

He informed that the MPs will discuss the new government's suggested ministers in an open session on the same day.

This is while Abdolreza Mesri, deputy of Iran's parliament speaker, said last Wed. that the Parliament's commissions and fraction will start discussing the new Cabinet members as of Sunday, August 8.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the decree of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as the next President of Iran last week.

President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi's inauguration was held on August 5, 5:00 pm at the Iranian Parliament and was attended by 10 presidents, 20 speakers of parliament, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers, envoys of presidents, vice presidents, and parliamentary delegations.

