Ghalibaf holds talks with foreign guests on Wednesday

Officials from 73 countries are in Tehran to take part in the inauguration ceremony of President Raeisi that will be held in the afternoon at the venue of the Iranian Parliament.

On Wednesday, Ghalibaf held separate talks with officials from Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Ghana, and CICA.

The Iranian lawmaker discussed the status of bilateral ties and ways to expand relations with various countries in different fields, especially parliamentary cooperation, in the meetings.

In the meeting with head of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov, Ghalibaf said the level of trade ties between the two states is not satisfactory, adding, “There are good transit facilities in the southern ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran that can fulfill all the export and import needs of Kyrgyzstan.

In a meeting with Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Ronaldo Moncada, Ghalibaf said that confronting the bullying and unilateral policies of the United States has led to closeness of views of Iran and Nicaragua in many international issues.

He also pointed to the need for enhancing the level of cooperation between the two countries to neutralize US sanctions.

In the meeting with chair of Brazil-Iran parliamentary friendship group Oandro Roman, the Iranian Parliament Speaker said “The start of the new administration in the Islamic Republic of Iran will promise rise of new approaches in foreign policy. We are interested to strengthen friendly ties with Brazil based on good will and mutual interests.

Speaking with Deputy Chair of Senate of Kazakhstan Asqar Şäkirov Nurlan Äbdirov, Ghalibaf said that organizations such as ECO provide a good ground for enhancing economic ties between the member states.

In a meeting with Kairat Sarybay Executive Director of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf stressed that US’ unilateralism and its measures to expand terrorism has led to insecurity in the world.

He also named increase in nuclear and biological weapons as a serious threat in Asia

In another meeting with Ghanaian Minister of Tourism Ibrahim Mohammed, Ghalibaf named Ghana as one of Iran’s top trade partners in Africa, hoping that ties between the two states would further increase in the future.

MAH