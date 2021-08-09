Iran, Nicaragua have complementary economies: Moncada

Denis Moncada Colindres, the Nicaraguan foreign minister made the comments at a meeting at the Iranian Institute for European & American Studies (Iran Eurica) in Tehran.

The Nicaraguan top diplomat arrived in Tehran last week to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Thursday.

Pointing to the coincidence of the Nicaraguan revolution with the Islamic Revolution in Iran, as well as the anti-American stances of the two countries, he described Iran and Nicaragua as two countries that share many similarities with complementary economies that can meet each other's needs.

Denis Moncada Colindres stressed the potential of the Latino American region to counter US policies, as well as its readiness to establish an anti-sanctions bloc in cooperation with other international allies.

The Nicaraguan foreign minister was accompanied by his country's ambassador to Iran and the under-secretary of Nicaraguan health minister during his visit to Iran Eurica.

