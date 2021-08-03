Hezbollah stresses need to clarify reality of Beirut blast

To fully understand the reality behind explosion occurred in Beirut Port, Hezbollah stressed that efforts should be made in ultimate transparency and honesty, being away from political exploitation, tendencies and internal conflicts.

For this reason, Lebanese Hezbollah movement issued a statement on Tuesday marking the first anniversary of Beirut explosion.

Hezbollah once again extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of victims of this incident and calls for their immediate recovery of the injured, Al-Ahad News reported.

Accordingly, Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement called on relevant judiciary bodies to take a national view on the issue and to address it away from pressure and interests, so that the reality becomes clear to Lebanese and world public opinion, the statement is read.

On August 4, 2020, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port of the city of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, exploded, causing at least 218 deaths, 7,500 injuries, and US$15 billion in property damage, and leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

