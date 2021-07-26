Najib Mikati named as Lebanon's next premier-designate

Former premier and billionaire businessman Najib Mikati, who has been prime minister twice before, is tasked with forming a new government for Lebanon, which has been without one for over nine months, UK-based "Al-araby" English webiste said.

His appointment follows former Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation from the same position almost two weeks earlier.

Mikati is seen as a moderate candidate, broadly acceptable to several key political players in Lebanon, with the exception of President Michel Aoun and Gebran Bassil’s political bloc.

Notably, Hezbollah's political party (Wafaa) voted for Mikati, when they abstained in the vote for Hariri over nine months ago.

His appointment was generally expected and all but confirmed on Sunday night when four former prime ministers, including Hariri, met to endorse Mikati as the new designate.

Mikati has said that if he comes up against the same opposition that Hariri faced he will be quick to resign, in what seems to be a public signal that he expects more cooperation and support from parliament.

