As zionist sources announced, the Israeli regime's War Minister Benny Gantz will meet with French Defence Minister Florence Parly on topics including the crisis in Lebanon, nuclear negotiations with Iran, and the Pegasus malware

The Pegasus malware is made by the Israeli regime firm NSO, which was allegedly used to target French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Zionist regime Bennett personally this week to make sure the Israeli regime was properly looking into allegations involving spyware developed by NSO Group.

Pegasus has been reportedly implicated in possible mass surveillance of journalists, human rights defenders, and 14 heads of state, whose phone numbers were among some 50,000 potential surveillance targets on a list leaked to rights group Amnesty International and Paris-based Forbidden Stories.

