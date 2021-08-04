Leader attaching importance to boosting relations with World

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, said that communicating with the world is a necessity and the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys relations with all countries except the Zionist regime.

Referring to the hostile policies of the United States against the Iranian nation, Abbass Golroo said, "We are trying to adjust our relations with this country in a way that serves the interests of the Iranian people."

He went on to say, "The Leader of the Revolution has always had the most progressive attitude toward Iran's foreign policy, attaching great importance to strengthen relations with the world."

"The Leader has always emphasized that we must use the capacities of the world, especially in the field of science and technology", he said.

"Along with taking advantage of the capacities and opportunities countries in various fields, we must move towards maintaining independence, dignity, and reliance on our own resources and internal strength", he stressed.

Saying that Iran's distrust against the US is based on facts, the Iranian lawmaker highlighted, "The Americans stabbed us in the back at various times, they have not loyal to relations with Iran, and the interests of the Iranian people."

Today, many countries, like Iran, have come to the conclusion that the United States never adheres to international laws in its relations with other countries.

