Five ISIL-affiliated individuals arrested in Georgia

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Five individuals affiliated with ISIL terrorists have been arrested in Pankisi gorge region of Georgia.

Five individuals have been arrested in Pankisi gorge, in the eastern Kakheti region of Georgia, on terrorism charges earlier Tuesday, the Georgian State Security Service announced.

According to Georgian State Security Service (SSS), these five individuals who were arrested in Georgia’s Pankisi Gorge region were members of the ISIL terrorists, Agenda.ge reported. 

They had planned to leave for Syria, the source said.

The agency said that one of the five detainees was the leader of the group and was ‘open to saying’ he was a member of ISIL.

The detainees systematically wore the symbols of ISIL,” said the agency. 

