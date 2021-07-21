Resistance of Afghan people resulted in US heavy defeat

Fatemiyoun Brigade released a statement on the recent developments in Afghanistan.

"Recent developments in the Islamic world and the Muslim countries of the region have undoubtedly marked one of the most historic periods for Muslim nations," the statement said.

"The defeat of the United States in Afghanistan and the withdrawal of the global arrogance and its Western allies from the country have certainly made the hearts of all Muslims, including the Muslim people of Afghanistan, happy," it added.

"This heavy defeat is the result of the internal and external resistance of all the Muslim people of Afghanistan, and the end of the occupation of Afghanistan will be a national and popular celebration."

The Brigade, however, noted that the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan will surely be accompanied by deception and tricks.

"The United States and proponents of the western liberal-democracy, both in Afghanistan and abroad, have launched a serious soft war immediately as their troops withdraw from Afghanistan," it added.

HJ/