  1. Politics
Jul 21, 2021, 11:12 AM

Fatemiyoun Brigade:

Resistance of Afghan people resulted in US heavy defeat

Resistance of Afghan people resulted in US heavy defeat

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Referring to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Fatemiyoun Brigade saud that this heavy defeat is the result of the internal and external resistance of all the Muslim people of Afghanistan.

Fatemiyoun Brigade released a statement on the recent developments in Afghanistan.

"Recent developments in the Islamic world and the Muslim countries of the region have undoubtedly marked one of the most historic periods for Muslim nations," the statement said.

"The defeat of the United States in Afghanistan and the withdrawal of the global arrogance and its Western allies from the country have certainly made the hearts of all Muslims, including the Muslim people of Afghanistan, happy," it added.

"This heavy defeat is the result of the internal and external resistance of all the Muslim people of Afghanistan, and the end of the occupation of Afghanistan will be a national and popular celebration."

The Brigade, however, noted that the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan will surely be accompanied by deception and tricks.

"The United States and proponents of the western liberal-democracy, both in Afghanistan and abroad, have launched a serious soft war immediately as their troops withdraw from Afghanistan," it added.

HJ/

News Code 176397
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176397/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News