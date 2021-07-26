‘We are facing invasion of intl. terrorism to Afghanistan’

Speaking in a Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board (JCMB) on Monday, Ashraf Ghani President of Republic of Afghanistan announced the invasion of international terrorism to Afghanistan.

Turning to this issue that situation has now changed, Ghani stated that people of Afghanistan should be confident that the Republican system in Afghanistan will be maintained, because, Afghanistan enjoys support of international community.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed his appreciation to the preparedness of governmental organizations and departments for holding Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board (JCMB).

It should be noted that invasion of Afghanistan by foreign occupiers led by American terrorists in 2001 under the pretext of fighting against terrorism has caused a lot of damages and casualties in this country.

