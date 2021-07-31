Afghan troops to be trained in Turkey under NATO supervision

Afghan soldiers will receive training from NATO in Turkey, in the first such training program of its kind outside Afghanistan, Euroasia Review has said in a report.

The location of the program for Afghan special forces, to begin after NATO officially finishes its mission in the country, has not been disclosed.

The move is expected to be the prelude to regular training programs outside Afghanistan for the country’s forces.

Turkey insists on not engaging in any combat operation in Afghanistan, except for self-defense purposes. However, it is negotiating with the Afghan government over the protection of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport after the withdrawal of US forces.

Meanwhile, Turkey's media have said that the country's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed the security of Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport with his Afghan counterpart in a phone call on Friday.

KI/PR