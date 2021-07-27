Iranian documentary finds way to British film fest.

The 16-minute Iranian documentary is about a girl named 'Fariba' who lives in a far-fetched deprived village in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province and is dealing with some challenges to continue her school studies due to lack of facilities.

London Lift-Off Film Festival started back in 2010 with its first-ever call for entries. In London's first year the festival received over 750 films from around the world and was instantly humbled by the quality and ambition of the work sent in.

From a small cinema in North West London to the prestigious and beautiful screening rooms of Soho and West London -- London Lift-Off has entertained and stunned audiences with its continuous delivery of exceptional work, amazing networking vibe, and brilliant press coverage.

