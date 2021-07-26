  1. Culture
Iranian short film finds way to Armenian film fest.

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – The Irani short film "Immigrant", directed by Marzieh Mandegari, has found its way to the One Shot International Short Film Festival.

'Immigrant' is about human rights, with the aim of promoting peace and friendship and the denial of racism.

The 19th edition of the One Shot International Short Film Festival will be held from September 4 to 11, 2021. 

"One Shot" promotes independent film production in Armenia. Submitted films have no limitations in shooting format. Films can be shot on cell phones, film, and HD cameras.

The competition has three categories: "One Minute - One Shot", "Short Movies" and "Cinema Without Border". There are special programs and panel discussions too.

"One Shot" International Short Film Festival is an open cinema platform. It was founded in 2003.

The symbol of the festival represents a three-dimensional statue of ancient rock carving from Geghama mountain which is 5000 years old.

