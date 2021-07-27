Iranian children gain 3 diplomas from Slovak painting contest

In this period of competitions, 3 children from Yazd Province of Iran won 3 honorary diplomas.

Dorsa Khodadad in the age group of 9 years won second place, Ayleen Sadat Rahavi in the age group of 10 to 12 years selected by the judges, and Mobina Zare Beidaki managed to win third place in the age group of 13 to 15 years.

This competition was organized by the Organization of World Heritage Cities for different topics of cultural heritage and tourism between member cities.

In 2021, more than 60 schools from member countries of the Organization of World Heritage Cities (OWHC) including Iran, Russia, China, Belgium, and Bulgaria, participated in the festival.

