  1. Culture
Jul 27, 2021, 9:50 AM

Iranian children gain 3 diplomas from Slovak painting contest

Iranian children gain 3 diplomas from Slovak painting contest

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Children won 3 honorary diplomas from Slovak painting competition organized by the Organization of World Heritage Cities.

In this period of competitions, 3 children from Yazd Province of Iran won 3 honorary diplomas.

Dorsa Khodadad in the age group of 9 years won second place, Ayleen Sadat Rahavi in the age group of 10 to 12 years selected by the judges, and Mobina Zare Beidaki managed to win third place in the age group of 13 to 15 years.

This competition was organized by the Organization of World Heritage Cities for different topics of cultural heritage and tourism between member cities.

In 2021, more than 60 schools from member countries of the Organization of World Heritage Cities (OWHC) including Iran, Russia, China, Belgium, and Bulgaria, participated in the festival.

RHM/5266471

News Code 176607
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176607/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News