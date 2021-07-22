Syria’s air defense counters Israeli aggression in Homs

Syrian air defense on Thursday morning repelled the Zionist regime’s airstrike aggression in Homs, Syrian Official State News Agency (SANA) reported.

A Syrian security source said that the Syrian air defense counterattacked Israeli missiles aimed at targeting some military positions around the city of Homs in Syria.

He added that Syrian air defense was able to intercept and destroy most of the missiles before reaching the target.

A military source said that at around 1:13 a.m. on Thursday, the Israeli enemy launched an airstrike from northeastern Beirut and targeted some positions in the al-Qusair area on the outskirts of Homs in a way that Syrian air defense downed most of Israeli missiles.

The Syrian air defense also countered the Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Safira area in the southeast of Aleppo on Tuesday morning.

Damascus has repeatedly condemned the Israeli aggression on its territory, calling it a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and international law.

