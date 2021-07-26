Westerners preventing Syrian refugees from returning home

The countries trying to politicize the issue of the Syrian refugees are in fact those who have imposed oppressive economic sanctions on Syria, FM Faisal Mekdad said, according to Almasirah.

He noted that the return of Syrian refugees is suffering high pressure from the westerners' side.

"Westerners seek to meet their own political interests which are against the charter of the UN," he said.

The FM added that some international organizations encourage Syrian refugees not to return to their countries.

"Instead of helping the return of refugees, they encourage refugees to stay in the countries where they are," he said.

Mekdad added that the Syrian government has made great efforts to facilitate the return of refugees via having cooperation with friend countries, the United Nations, and international agencies.

HJ/5266072