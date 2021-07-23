Iran Oil Ministry’s national projects go on stream in presence of President Rouhani

The national projects of the Iranian Oil Ministry were put into operation on Thursday in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani through video conference.

The pipeline for the transfer of crude oil from Goreh to Jask Oil Terminal is one of the most important projects which became operational on Thu. in presence of Iranian president.

With the inauguration of this giant national oil project, the possibility of receiving and loading the first Iranian oil shipment from strategic Sea of Oman will be provided in history of Iranian oil industry.

Iran, China trade capacity could reach $60bn annually: Hariri

Chairman of Iran-China Chamber of Commerce said that trading between Iran and China stood at an $60 billion annually before US sanctions against Iran, adding that figure could be easily achieved again if US sanctions are removed.

Majidreza Hariri made the remarks on Wed. and stated, “As one of the world’s leading economies, China has been a main trade partner of Iran in the last four decades and has topped the list of foreign trade partners of Iran, maintaining a good economic relationship.”

Hariri put the 10-year trade capacity between Iran and China at $600 billion in 2016 which means 60 billion dollars on a yearly basis, Hariri said.

Three new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Iran soon

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Assistant for Asian-Pacific Affairs announced that Islamic Republic of Iran will receive three new shipment of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine in coming days.

Reza Zabib broke the news in his twitter account on Thu. and wrote, “In continuation of efforts of officials at the Iranian Foreign Ministry and also collaboration of officials at the Ministry of Health and Central Bank of Iran (CBI), three new shipment of coronavirus vaccine will arrive in the Islamic Republic of Iran in very near future.”

Stability in West Asia, important for Europe: MP

Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Vahid Jalalzadeh said that not only stability in West Asia is important to regional countries, but also it is significant for Europe.

He made the remarks in a virtual meeting on Thu. with the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Senate Vito Rosario Petrocelli.

During the virtual meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interests.

Hidden aspects of Tehran’s peace initiative for Afghanistan

The composition of participants in the intra-Afghan talks in Tehran differed from that of any other talks in Doha or Moscow, heralding a political solution to the country's crisis with the participation of all Afghan groups.

Twenty years after the US and its allies invaded Afghanistan, the international community has come to the conclusion that the only way to end the crisis in the country is diplomacy and political talks with the presence of all political parties and ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

The United States, whose presence in Afghanistan has only ever led to insecurity, the spread of violence, and an increase in illicit drug cultivation and trafficking, has been making futile efforts over the years and under former President Obama to hold talks with various Afghan groups.

However, it was not until February 29, 2020, that the Americans reached an agreement with the Taliban to ensure their own security and interests while failing to take into account the legitimate government of Afghanistan and other influential parties in the country.

Iran backs Cuba in fight against illegal US sanctions: Envoy

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said that Islamic Republic of Iran firmly throws its weight behind Cuban government and people in the fight against illegal US sanctions.

Speaking in an extraordinary meeting of ambassadors of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the United Nations on Wed., Majid Takht Ravanchi reiterated Iran’s firm support for Cuban government and people in countering illegal US sanctions imposed this country.

Iran, Turkey play a key role in resolving regional issues: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Reccep Teyyep Erdogan on Wed. hailed the roles of both countries as two great powers in the region and Islamic world.

During the phone talk, he first congratulated Turkish government and people on Eid al-Adha (Feat of Sacrifice) and reiterated that the two countries of Iran and Turkey, as two great powers in the region and the Islamic world, have an important role in resolving regional issues and problems.

He also expressed satisfaction over the well-established relations between the two nations in all possible areas including economic, political, cultural and international issues.

Leader orders officials to solve problem in S Khuzestan prov.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ordered government officials and responsible bodies to roll up their sleeves vehemently in order to solve problems facing people in southern province of Khuzestan.

"If one cares about welfare of people, he cannot not be indifferent with the difficulties and problems facing people in this southern province, so, this is the perpetual and immediate duty of all governments that should be think of solving people’s problems," Ayatollah Khamenei said on Wednesday.

US backs protests in southern Iranian province of Khuzestan

While supporting protests in southern Iranian province of Khuzestan, US State Department Spokesman claimed that Washington is closely monitoring the events.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price in a press conference on Wednesday in response to a reporter's question about the US reaction to the recent unrest in Iranian province of Khuzestan, in an interventionist remarks, claimed that Washington is carefully and closely monitoring protests.

Zarif, Borrell discuss JCPOA, developments in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed issues related to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as latest situation in Afghanistan with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell on Wed.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Zarif exchanged views with Borrell on both Iranian nuclear deal, JCPOA, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Iranian, Bosnian FMs stress developing bilateral ties

Foreign ministers of Islamic Republic of Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina in a telephone conversation on Wed. emphasized the need for broadening and enhancing bilateral ties on issues of mutual interests.

During the phone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković discussed bilateral relations as well as relevant mutual issues.

Iran COVID-19 update: 20,313 infections, 226 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 20,313 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 226 people lost their lives caused by the coronavirus disease.

In a statement on Thursday, Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,787 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

Iran starts exporting oil from Jask Oil Terminal for 1st time

National plan for transferring Goreh crude oil to Jask Terminal bore fruition at initiative taken by Ministry of Oil and National Iranian Oil Company and Iran's oil export from Jask Terminal became operational for first time.

Health Min. receives 8th COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Secretary-General of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) revealed that Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education received the 8th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

