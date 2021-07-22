Iranian Parl. ready to boost coop. among Islamic countries: Ghalibaf

In a message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha to his counterparts in Islamic countries, Iran's Parliament speaker voiced the body's readiness for holding talks and enhancing cooperation among them.

Felicitating his counterparts on the occasion in his message, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, "We all believe that the unity among Muslim countries is a manifestation of the progress and strengthening of the Islamic world."

"The Parliaments in Islamic countries play an essential role in achieving the unity among the great Islamic Ummah," he added.

Tehran, Lomé explore avenues of common ties

Iranian FM and his counterpart from Togo discussed mutual cooperation between their countries.

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and Togo's minister of foreign affairs Robert Dussey discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations between the two countries in a phone conversation on Wed.

Iranian products showcased at Russia's MAKS 2021

Iranian products are being showcased at the 15th International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 in Zhukovskiy in east Russia.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense of Iran and 35 knowledge-based companies of the Islamic Republic are taking part in this event to display their latest scientific and technological achievements.

In the pavilion of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, advanced Iranian aerospace equipment including various types of UAVs, helicopters, and aircraft engines are exhibited.

Iran-Oman political talks beneficial for regional stability

In a meeting with the Omani envoy to Tehran, the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for the International Affairs said that Iran-Oman political consultations contribute to regional stability and security.

In his meeting with the Omani ambassador to Tehran Ibrahim bin Ahmad Al-Moeini, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need for continued political consultations between Iran and Oman and said, "These consultations will help ensure stability and security in the region."

Russian officials felicitate Iranian President-elect

President of Russia’s Republic of Kalmykia Batu Khasikov and the Head of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky in separate messages congratulated Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi on his election.

President of Kalmykia in his message, while congratulating Raeisi on his own and his nation’s behalf, said that his country as one of the littoral provinces of the Caspian Sea has very close relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and is interested in further expansion of those relations.

Iran, India discuss Afghanistan, mutual ties

Iranian FM Zarif and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar conferred on bilateral relations and the recent developments in Afghanistan.

According to the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs, the two sides discussed common ties as well Afghanistan-related issues.

In a tweet on Wed. the Indian FM wrote, "Good to talk to Iranian FM @JZarif. A productive conversation on our ties."

Baku willing to expand ties with Tehran: Iranian official

Head of an Iranian delegation who recently visited Azerbaijan says that the Azeri neighbors are willing to expand their economic and trade relations with Tehran.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ali Jahangiri referred to a three-day visit of the Iranian East Azerbaijan Province's trade and economic delegation to Baku, which he led, saying "Recent developments in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the liberation of the Karabakh region have opened a new environment in Azerbaijan for increasing cooperation with the Iranian state-owned and private companies in the field of reconstruction of the newly liberated areas."

Iran COVID update: 27,379 infections, 213 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 27,379 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 213 people have lost their lives.

In a statement on Wed., the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 2,755 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

Raeisi invited to pay official visit to Turkmenistan

The President of Turkmenistan invited the Iranian President-elect to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at the earliest opportunity to attend the sixth summit of the Caspian Littoral States and the ECO summit.

In a telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated the arrival of Muslima's Eid al-Adha and congratulated the Independence Day of this country.

Raeisi also stressed that expanding relations with neighboring countries is the first priority of his administration.

MA