Leader:

Islamic nation must resist against US, its cohorts

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said that the entire Islamic region eloquently expresses its firm decision to confront every act of interference and malice on the part of the US and its cohorts.

In his message to the 2021 Hajj, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized that over the last 150 years Muslim nations have mostly been subject to aggressive western countries’ greed, interference and malevolence.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed that the Islamic nation must make up for the past and “resist” against such aggression.

Rouhani calls militarism a major challenge for region

ran President Hassan Rouhani and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call on Monday during which the Iranian president described militarism a major challenge for the region.

"There are no barriers to the development of relations between the two countries, and we must redouble our efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation," President Rouhani told the Qatari Emir during a phone call which was made at the advent of Eid Al-Adha after offering congratulations on the major Islamic event to the people and government of Qatar.

Biden administration weighs new sanctions on Iran

In continuation of the previous Trump administration's failed policy towards Iran, Washington is considering tighter sanctions on Tehran, US media reported on Monday.

The US is considering tighter sanctions on Iranian oil sales to China as a way to encourage Tehran to conclude a nuclear deal and raise the costs of abandoning stalled negotiations, Wall Street Journal said on Monday, July 19.

According to the WSJ, the new sanctions would choke off Iran’s swelling crude-oil sales to China, the country’s main client, targeting the shipping networks that help export an estimated one million barrels a day and bring critical revenue to Iran, the officials said.

Iran navy cmdr., fleet set to depart for Russia

Iranian Embassy in Moscow announced that Iran Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi along with an Iranian naval fleet will take part in the naval parade on the occasion of Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg.

Heading a delegation, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali will take part in the Russian Navy Day commemoration ceremony in St. Petersburg on Sunday, the Iranian Embassy announced on Monday.

Afghan elites to foil US’ sinister plots: Velayati

A top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the US has "sinister intentions" for Afghanistan but Afghan elites will foil all of them.

Slamming the US’s military campaign in Afghanistan and 20 years of occupation, Ali Akbar Velayati said “America has committed severe crimes and left behind great losses in Afghanistan instead of bringing development, and prosperity and now, the US is leaving the country of proud Muhahidin with humiliation.”

Govt. offices in Tehran, Alborz to shut down due to pandemic

Government Spokesman said that all departments and organizations based in Tehran and Alborz provinces will be closed from July 20 to 25 for a period of almost one week due to the rising trend of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a proposal of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters and also approval of Iranian President, all departments and organizations in Tehran and Alborz provinces will be shut down from July 20 to 25.

Iran looking for secure, peaceful Afghanistan: diplomat

Referring to the latest developments in Afghanistan, the Director-General of the Department of South Asian Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Iran is looking for a secure and peaceful Afghanistan.

In a tweet on late Sunday, Rasoul Mousavi wrote that it is not possible that we were not worried about the future of the Shia in Afghanistan.

Russia reacts postponing talks to revive JCPOA by early Sept.

The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna reacted to some reports released about the postponement of Vienna talks for revival of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a tweet on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov in a reaction to Al-Arabiya News Network wrote, “(This news) is interesting, but not necessarily reliable information. Of course, the new Iranian administration needs time to prepare itself for the resumption of Vienna talks. How much? Nobody knows. We have to wait for the official announcement from Tehran.”

Iran-US talks to have impact on region: Iraqi PM

Stating that he would not allow Iraq to be a place of threat to its neighbors, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi expressed hope that his country would never be the scene of a confrontation between Iran and the US.

Negotiations between the United States and Iran will have an impact on the region, the Iraqi prime minister told Al-Arabiya on Sunday evening, expressing hope that his country would not be the scene of a US-Iranian conflict.

Sales of knowledge-based firms' product at a significant hike

Vice-President for Science and Technology put the sales volume of products of knowledge-based companies at 350,000 billion tomans, showing acceleration of commercialization of ideas of Iranian scientists and researchers.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to a knowledge-based company based in Caspian Industrial Town in Qazvin, Sorena Sattari Vice-President for Science and Technology reiterated that sales volume of products of knowledge-based companies in the country increased considerably.

'The Day' to go on screen at Bollywood Festival Norway

Iran-Bangladesh joint film 'The Day' will be screened at the 19th Bollywood Festival Norway.

Produced and directed by Morteza Atash Zamzam, 'The Day' in its first international presence will take part in the 19th Bollywood Festival Norway.

It is the first joint Iranian-Bangladesh film project to complete its filming in the two countries before the outbreak of coronavirus and later in Afghanistan and Turkey.

Iran registers over 25,400 COVID-19 cases in a day

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 25,441 COVID-19 infections and 213 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Monday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 3,548,704 with the death toll standing at 85,261.

Maj. Gen. Bagheri felicitates counterparts on Eid al-Adha

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri congratulated the advent of Eid al-Adha to counterparts at the Islamic countries.

“I have the honor to felicitate Eid al-Adha, the great Muslim celebration of the flourishing of faith and divine nature, to the military officials of Islamic countries in the world,” Major General Mohammad Bagheri said in his messages of felicitation.

Iran’s exports to African countries hit 350% growth in Q1

Director-General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries said that Iran’s export of products to African countries in first three months of current year registered a 350% hike.

Farzad Piltan made the remarks on Monday and stated that about 834,381 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $340 million, were exported from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the African countries from March 21 to June 21, showing a significant 350 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Khatibzadeh:

7th round of Vienna talks to be held under new administration

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the 7th round of Vienna talks will be held under the new administration of Iran.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

MA/