Iran-Iraq strategic ties guarantee stability in entire region

"The results and fruits of the strategic bound between Iran and Iraq go beyond the two countries and guarantee the security and stability of the entire region," President Rouhani told Iraq prime minister Tuesday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held a phone call on Tuesday.

At the start of the telephone conversation, Hassan Rouhani congratulated the government and people of Iraq on Eid al-Adha and said, "For the Islamic Republic of Iran, supporting the stability and security, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq is of special importance, and we consider the security and stability of Iraq as our security and we support the participation of this neighboring Muslim country in regional interactions."

Perpetrators behind martyrdom of 3 police forces arrested

The Iranian prosecutor general in southern Hormozgan province announced the arrest of the perpetrators behind the martyrdom of three law enforcement forces in clashes with drug traffickers in Kahnouj on July 14.

The Iranian police said earlier this month on July 14 as many as three police forces were martyred in armed clashes with drug traffickers in Kahnouj County, in southeastern Kerman Province.

Raeisi invited to pay official visit to Turkmenistan

The President of Turkmenistan invited the Iranian President-elect to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at the earliest opportunity to attend the sixth summit of the Caspian Littoral States and the ECO summit.

In a telephone conversation with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated the arrival of Muslima's Eid al-Adha and congratulated the Independence Day of this country.

Raeisi also stressed that expanding relations with neighboring countries is the first priority of his administration.

Govt. spox. rejects receiving letter from Joe Biden

Regarding the rumors that Biden sent a letter to Iran, Government Spokesman said that this is just the speculation of the media and the official authorities do not confirm such a thing.

Rouhani receives new ambassadors' credentials

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani received the credentials of the new ambassadors of four countries to Tehran on Tuesday morning.

The new ambassadors of Brazil, South Korea, Nigeria, and Keny held separate meetings with President Rouhani on Tuesday and officially started their mission by submitting their credentials to the Iranian president.

Rouhani felicitates Islamic countries’ leaders on Eid al-Adha

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday congratulated Muslim heads of states on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

In his congratulatory message, President Rouhani described the auspicious occasion as a time for getting rid of worldly affiliations and needs as well as manifestation of faith and pure obedience to the God.

Baku willing to expand ties with Tehran: Iranian official

Head of an Iranian delegation who recently visited Azerbaijan says that the Azeri neighbors are willing to expand their economic and trade relations with Tehran.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ali Jahangiri referred to a three-day visit of the Iranian East Azerbaijan Province's trade and economic delegation to Baku, which he led, saying "Recent developments in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the liberation of the Karabakh region have opened a new environment in Azerbaijan for increasing cooperation with the Iranian state-owned and private companies in the field of reconstruction of the newly liberated areas."

Zarif holds phone calls with Azarbaijan, Qatar, Kuwait FMs

Iran top diplomat held separate telephone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Kuwait and the Republic of Azerbaijan to congratulate Eid al-Adha and also to discuss bilateral relations.

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammmad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation on Tuesday afternoon with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar to congratulate Eid al-Adha and also to discuss bilateral relations.

Eid al-Adha prayers to be held in all Iranian cities: council

The Friday Prayer Policy Council said on Tuesday that Eid al-Adha prayers will be held in all towns with strict adherence to all the standard operating procedures of COVID-19.

The deputy head of Iran Friday Prayer Policy Council Hojjat al-Islam Ali Nouri said on Tuesday that Eid al-Adha prayers will be held at mosques and open places in all cities and towns with strict adherence to all the standard operating procedures of COVID-19.

Nouri said, "Eid al-Adha prayers will be held with strict adherence to social distancing and hygiene procedures, the use of masks and outdoor places in all cities and in the red and orange-coded cities with a limited attendance."

Iran, Russia stress boosting coop. to fight drug trafficking

Appreciating the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against drug trafficking, Russian anti-narcotics called for boosting bilateral cooperation with Iran's anti-narcotics police.

On Tuesday a video conference was held in the presence of Iranian and Russian anti-narcotics police chiefs.

Speaking in this meeting, head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier-General Majid Karimi said, " I hope that with mutual cooperation, we will achieve appropriate measures to combat drug trafficking in both countries and the region."

Iran exports to Russia increase by 14% despite pandemic

Iran's Customs Administration spokesman said Tues. that despite the coronavirus pandemic in the Iranian year of 1399 compared to the year before 1998, Iran's exports to Russia and Azerbaijan grew.

Ruhollah Latifi, Iranian Customs Administration spokesman, said that "In line with the policy of developing economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and neighboring countries based on common interests, despite the coronavirus crisis and ban on trade at most border crossings in 1399 (March 21, 2020-2021), our exports to Azerbaijan and Russia increased."

1,356 MAHAK children survived brain cancer during past 30 yrs

During the past 30 years, over 7,600 MAHAK children have survived cancer among whom 1,356 children had had brain tumors.

Amir who is one of these children has turned 30 concurrently with MAHAK. He has narrated the story of his journey from the first day until survival.

Athletes need to represent Iran culturally in Olympics

President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi held a meeting with the chief of Iran's National Olympic Committee Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri on Tuesday.

The chief of Iran's National Olympic Committee Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, went to the office of President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi and presented a report on the actions of the committee as well as the latest developments regarding the preparation of Iranian athletes and sports teams ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In the meeting, Raeisi vowed that his administration will support athletes as one of its priorities.

Iran Army sparing no efforts to counter any threats

Iran's army is one of the most powerful military forces in the region, the Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces stressed, adding that the army forces spare no effort to sacrifice themselves for defending the country.

All rapid reaction brigades, mobile offense units, artillery, and mechanized brigades are fully prepared to counter any threats against the country, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said, while paying a visit to Iran army units in Kurdestan province.

‘Mostafa’ to vie at Cheongju Intl. Short Film Festival

Iranian short film ‘Mostafa' will take part in the 18th edition of the Cheongju International Short Film Festival in South Korea.

Directed by Alireza Teymouri and produced by Peyman Shahmohammadi, ‘Mostafa’ is the story of an Afghan man who lives with his family in Iran. This family does not have any identity cards and this creates a problem for them.

Iran exports 'Brain Surgery Navigation System' to 3 countries

Islamic Republic of Iran has embarked on exporting ‘Brain Surgery Navigation System’ to three countries including Russia, Germany and Ecuador.

The Training Department Manager of a knowledge-based firm Dr. Ebrahim Najafzadeh broke the news on Tue. and stated that Iranian researchers indigenized ‘Brain Surgery Navigation System’ in a way that this sophisticated system, in addition to being used in 80 hospitals of the country, has been exported to three foreign countries.

Amir-Abdollahian sympathizes with Europe on devastating flood

The Director-General of Iranian Parliament for International Affairs in a message on Tuesday expressed his sympathy with four European countries of Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands over the devastating flood.

"We express our sympathy over the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by devastating floods in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.

1st shipment of Iran oil from Oman Sea to be loaded on Thur.

The loading operations of the first shipment of Iranian oil export from Sea of Oman will begin on Thursday, July 22.

CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Masoud Karbasian made the remarks on Tue. and said that Iranian crude oil has reached from Goreh to Jask Oil Terminal after passing 1,000km route.

The loading operation and export of the first Iranian oil shipment from Jask Oil Terminal and Sea of Oman will start at the official order of Iranian President Rouhani on Thu. July 22.

