Afghan forces retake 17 districts from Taliban

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said that the security and defense forces have succeeded in retaking 17 districts from Taliban forces and killing dozens of members of the group.

According to the report, in the last 24 hours, Afghan security forces, with the help of civilian forces, have managed to take control of four more districts from Taliban forces.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the loss of the areas, but said the Taliban had abandoned them because the areas were relatively poor.

The Taliban say it controls 193 of Afghanistan's 421 districts, but the Afghan Ministry of Defense has denied the allegations.

Last week, the Taliban claimed control of 85 percent of Afghanistan.

