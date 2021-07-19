Iran looking for secure, peaceful Afghanistan: diplomat

In a tweet on late Sunday, Rasoul Mousavi wrote that it is not possible that we were not worried about the future of the Shia in Afghanistan.

"The concern is not because Iran has a particular view of Afghanistan's Shia, but because Iran is looking for a secure, stable and peaceful Afghanistan, and this is possible only by guaranteeing the position and rights of all ethnicities and religions in the Constitution," he added.

At the end of the two-day Doha meeting, the Afghan government delegation and the Taliban agreed to continue and accelerate the talks, as well as to reach a political solution.

The two sides issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting but did not mention the ceasefire. According to the statement, the two sides agreed to speed up the talks in order to find a permanent solution to the current situation in Afghanistan as soon as possible.

ZZ/5261040