  1. Politics
Jul 19, 2021, 8:33 AM

Iran looking for secure, peaceful Afghanistan: diplomat

Iran looking for secure, peaceful Afghanistan: diplomat

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Referring to the latest developments in Afghanistan, the Director-General of the Department of South Asian Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Iran is looking for a secure and peaceful Afghanistan.

In a tweet on late Sunday, Rasoul Mousavi wrote that it is not possible that we were not worried about the future of the Shia in Afghanistan.

"The concern is not because Iran has a particular view of Afghanistan's Shia, but because Iran is looking for a secure, stable and peaceful Afghanistan, and this is possible only by guaranteeing the position and rights of all ethnicities and religions in the Constitution," he added.

At the end of the two-day Doha meeting, the Afghan government delegation and the Taliban agreed to continue and accelerate the talks, as well as to reach a political solution.

The two sides issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting but did not mention the ceasefire. According to the statement, the two sides agreed to speed up the talks in order to find a permanent solution to the current situation in Afghanistan as soon as possible.

ZZ/5261040

News Code 176302
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176302/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News