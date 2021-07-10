Afghan forces retake 'Yaftal Sufla' from Taliban

Government forces recaptured control of 'Yaftal Sufla' in Badakhshan Province in eastern Afghanistan, said the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

This is while the Taliban claimed yesterday that 85 percent of Afghanistan is in their control.

Russia's foreign ministry said the Taliban has control of about two-thirds of the Afghan-Tajik border and called on all parties in Afghanistan to exercise restraint.

As Taliban movements have increased, the Afghan government called on Russia, China and India to help them [government].

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said that Afghanistan welcomes any technical and counter-terrorism support from foreign partners, including the Russian, Chinese and Indian militaries.

