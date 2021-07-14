SCO member states urge ending violence on Afghan civilians

The Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in a statement called for an end to violence against civilians and Afghan officials and called on the government to strengthen its position on restoring peace and stability to the country, Reuters reported.

According to the report, SCO’s foreign ministers also called for a peaceful settlement of the dispute between Afghan government and Taliban.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization established for multilateral security, economic and cultural cooperation. It was founded in 2001 by leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan with the aim of establishing a balance against US and NATO influence in the region.

It should be noted that senior Afghan government officials are scheduled to meet with representatives of Taliban in Qatari capital Doha this week.

MA/5258098