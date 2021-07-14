US killed 71,000 Afghan civilians since 2001, Iran HR says

The council tweeted on Wednesday in reaction to the announcement of the recent US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan and putting an end to twenty years of occupation since 2001.

"The slaughter of more than 71,000 civilians, including more than 3,000 women and nearly 8,000 children, and the displacement of about 7 million people was the result of 20 years of occupation by the United States and its allies in Afghanistan," the Iranian body said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Iran Human Rights further noted "a 50-fold increase in drug production and an increase in absolute poverty to 55%" were the result of the 20 years of US occupation.

